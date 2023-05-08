Hughes recorded a pair of assists in 14:28 minutes in Sunday's 8-4 win over the Hurricanes.

Hughes, making his postseason debut for the Devils with Ryan Graves (upper body) sidelined, recorded a helper on Damon Severson's goal in the second period before adding a second assist on Ondrej Palat's power-play tally in the third. It was a strong debut for the 19-year-old Hughes, the fourth-overall pick in the 2021 draft. If Graves is forced to miss additional time, Hughes can certainly provide an offensive boost on New Jersey's blue line.