Hughes notched two assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Penguins.

The 20-year-old blueliner had a hand in a Timo Meier tally in the second period and Alexander Holtz's game-winner in the third. Hughes' goal drought stands at 27 games, a stretch in which he's managed 11 assists with a minus-14 rating as he shows signs of fatigue toward the end of his first full NHL season.