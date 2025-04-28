Hughes (upper body) won't play in Game 5 against Carolina on Tuesday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Hughes will miss his fourth straight game after getting injured in New Jersey's playoff opener. The 21-year-old defender had seven goals, 44 points, 121 shots net and 60 blocked shots across 71 appearances during the 2024-25 regular season. With Hughes, Brenden Dillon (lower body) and Johnny Kovacevic (undisclosed) unavailable for Game 5, Brian Dumoulin, Dougie Hamilton, Brett Pesce and Jonas Siegenthaler will likely continue to log heavy minutes in a must-win matchup for the Devils. The Hurricanes hold a 3-1 series lead and can advance to Round 2 of the postseason with a victory in Tuesday's contest.