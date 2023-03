GM Tom Fitzpatrick said on Friday that Luke Hughes will join the Devils once the University of Michigan's season is complete, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

This is big news as Hughes was selected fourth overall in 2021 and has spent the last two seasons playing at Michigan. Hughes is the younger brother of Devils' superstar Jack, and is expected to be an offensive force from the blue line. Hughes has nine goals and 36 points in 32 games in NCAA action this season.