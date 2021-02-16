Per the NHL's official media site, Blackwood (not injury related) has been added to the Devils' active roster and could start on the road Tuesday against the Rangers.

Blackwood hasn't played in nearly a month due to the NHL's COVID-19 protocols, but he could finally be back between the pipes Tuesday night. The 24-year-old netminder had a fantastic start to the season before missing extended time, going 2-0-1 while posting an impressive 1.89 GAA and .948 save percentage in his first three starts.