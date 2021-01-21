Blackwood has been added to the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list, so he won't be available for Thursday night's game against the Islanders, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.
With Blackwood unavailable, the Devils will likely turn to Scott Wedgewood for Thursday evening's matchup with the Isles. Blackwood's been fantastic this season, having posted a 2-0-1 record while registering an impressive 1.89 GAA and .948 save percentage through his first three starts, so the Devils will hope he'll be able to clear the NHL's COVID-19 protocols ahead of Sunday's rematch with the Islanders.
