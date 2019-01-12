Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: All systems go for matinee
Blackwood (lower body) will start in goal Saturday afternoon against the visiting Flyers, Corey Masisak of The Athletic reports.
Blackwood has been activated from injured reserve, with little time to get settled in against a Flyers team that is accustomed to playing on a Saturday afternoon. The rookie netminder carries a 3-2-0 record, 1.83 GAA and .947 save percentage into the upcoming contest.
