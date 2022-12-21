Blackwood (knee) saved six of seven shots in a 4-1 loss to Carolina on Tuesday.

After Vitek Vanecek allowed three goals on 13 shots, Blackwood was put in net for the start of the third period. It was Blackwood's first appearance since being activating from a knee injury Monday. The 26-year-old has a 4-2-0 record, 2.80 GAA and .879 save percentage in eight games in 2022-23.