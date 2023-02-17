Blackwood turned aside 31 of 35 shots in a 4-2 loss to St. Louis on Thursday.

Blackwood surrendered at least a goal in each period, including two markers on 12 shots in the second frame. He has a 7-5-2 record, 3.12 GAA and .899 save percentage in 16 contests this season. Blackwood's allowed at least four goals in three of his last four starts.