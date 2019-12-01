Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Alone on island in loss
Blackwood made 19 saves in a 4-0 loss to the Rangers on Saturday night. He allowed three goals.
Blackwood got no help from his mates. Not only did they not score, but the Devils were also sloppy on the power play, giving up possession far too easily. The Rangers capitalized with two shorthanded goals in the third period. Blackwood had no chance.
