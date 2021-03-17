Blackwood turned aside 33 of 35 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Sabres.
Blackwood permitted two even-strength goals in the second period, but the Devils would rally back to hand the Sabres their 12th consecutive loss. New Jersey's chief backstop is 6-8-1 with a 3.05 GAA and .903 save percentage after 15 starts.
More News
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Slated to start•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Losing streak continutes•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Patrolling crease Saturday•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Suffers seventh loss in last eight•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Taking on Islanders•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Rough day against Rangers•