Blackwood turned aside 33 of 35 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Sabres.

Blackwood permitted two even-strength goals in the second period, but the Devils would rally back to hand the Sabres their 12th consecutive loss. New Jersey's chief backstop is 6-8-1 with a 3.05 GAA and .903 save percentage after 15 starts.

