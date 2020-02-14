Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Another strong outing
Blackwood turned aside 25 of 26 shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over Detroit.
Blackwood came into this contest having made 83 saves in back-to-back shutouts, and while his shutout streak came to an end, the 23-year-old goalie stayed hot. Andreas Athanasiou gave Detroit a 1-0 lead in the second period, but New Jersey stormed back with four goals over a four-minute stretch in the third. While Blackwood's recent surge is exciting, it's still tough to trust him on a lottery-bound Devils team.
