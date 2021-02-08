Per NHL Public Relations on Monday, Blackwood and the Devils' games have been postponed through at least Feb. 15, which means his next opportunity to play won't be until Feb. 16 against the Rangers.

The Devils currently have 16 players in the league's COVID-19 protocol, so they're delaying their return to the ice for at least another week. Once they're ready to play again, Blackwood should be the No. 1 netminder after posting a .948 save percentage through his first three starts.