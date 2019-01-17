Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Back in goal Thursday
Blackwood will own the cage Thursday against the Islanders on the road, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Despite taking home the victory Monday against the Blackhawks, Blackwood was far from sharp, surrendering five goals on 32 shots. It marks the second time in his last three starts that Blackwood has allowed five goals to the opposition, but he's still posted enough outings on the opposite end of the spectrum to warrant continued looks between the pipes. The Islanders own a plus-six goal differential over seven contests entering Thursday's affair, so Blackwood could be tested again.
