Blackwood will start Saturday's game against the Hurricanes, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site report.

The Devils are going back to Blackwood after the 22-year-old lost Friday's game in a shootout. The decision can be attributed to the struggles of Cory Schneider. Over his last two starts, the veteran netminder has given up 13 goals on 57 shots, so instead of rolling the dice with a shaky Schneider, New Jersey will ride Blackwood on the second half of a back-to-back.