Blackwood stopped 30 of 32 shots in Monday's 4-2 win over the Rangers.

Just as the Devils have been scrupulously alternating Blackwood and Cory Schneider in net since mid-January, the rookie has been alternating wins and losses over his last six outings, posting a 3.41 GAA and .891 save percentage during that stretch. Blackwood will likely get one more chance to improve his numbers, on the road Saturday against the Panthers.

