Blackwood (lower body) skated Sunday and should return to practice soon, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
There's no word on an expected return date for Blackwood but the team will likely want to see him in at least a couple of practice sessions before he's activated from injured reserve. The 26-year-old has missed the last nine games and hasn't dressed since Feb. 19.
