Blackwood made 37 saves in a 3-0 win over the Kings on Saturday.

Blackwood threw down his second straight shutout for the second time in his career. Sure, they were against the Flyers and Kings, but he was in the zone. Blackwood has put up 83 saves in his last two games and will certainly get some consideration for one of the league's stars of the week.

