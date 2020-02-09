Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Back-to-back shutouts
Blackwood made 37 saves in a 3-0 win over the Kings on Saturday.
Blackwood threw down his second straight shutout for the second time in his career. Sure, they were against the Flyers and Kings, but he was in the zone. Blackwood has put up 83 saves in his last two games and will certainly get some consideration for one of the league's stars of the week.
More News
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Taking on Kings•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Delivers sensational shutout•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Starting in Philadelphia•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Suffers through shinny game•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Slated to start Thursday•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Prevails over Senators in shootout•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.