Blackwood dealt with an MCL injury as well as a groin problem this season, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Blackwood has had injury problems the last two seasons, playing 25 games in 2021-22 and only 22 contests in 2022-23. His last appearance came April 13, so it isn't clear whether Blackwood is still recovering from one of those injuries at this point. Blackwood finished the regular season 10-6-2 with a 3.20 GAA and .893 save percentage, and he didn't appear in the playoffs, even as both Vitek Vanecek and Akira Schmid struggled in the Devils' five-game second-round loss to Carolina. He could be on the trade block in the offseason, as Schmid and Vanecek appear to be New Jersey's top two goalies heading into 2023-24.