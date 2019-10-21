Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Battling sickness
Blackwood (illness) didn't participate in Monday's practice, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
The Devils don't play again until Friday's matchup against the Coyotes, so Blackwood has a good shot to avoid missing any time. If he's unable to shake off the sickness, though Cory Schneider will start in net while the Devils dip into the minors for a backup.
