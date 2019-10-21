Blackwood (illness) didn't participate in Monday's practice, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

The Devils don't play again until Friday's matchup against the Coyotes, so Blackwood has a good shot to avoid missing any time. If he's unable to shake off the sickness, though Cory Schneider will start in net while the Devils dip into the minors for a backup.

