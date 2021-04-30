Blackwood made 21 saves in Thursday's 5-3 win over Philadelphia.
Blackwood beat the Flyers for the second consecutive game after previously sustaining 10 consecutive losses. He's only held one of his last 10 opponents to fewer than three goals, so Blackwood's still hard to trust, especially with his goal support likely to dry up once the defensively challenged Flyers leave town.
