Blackwood will tend the twine on the road versus the Rangers on Tuesday, Chris Ryan of NJ.com reports.

Blackwood has put together a strong start to the season, as he is sporting a 1-0-1 record and 1.38 GAA in two appearances. The Devils don't have a back-to-back until Jan. 30/31 against the Sabres, so it could be a while until Scott Wedgewood gets a look, especially if Blackwood continues performing at this level.