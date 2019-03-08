Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Between pipes Friday
Blackwood will be guarding the net in Friday's road matchup with the Capitals, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Blackwood comes into Friday's game riding a two-game losing streak, though he only gave up three goals, made 62 saves, and posted a 1.55 GAA and .952 save percentage between both games. The Canadian seems to have earned an even split with veteran teammate Cory Schneider for the remainder of the season. Blackwood will face a Washington offense that averaged 3.50 goals per game in February, good for fourth-best in the league.
