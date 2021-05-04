Blackwood will start Tuesday's game against the Bruins.
Blackwood has been busy lately, starting five of the team's last six games. He's been anything but stellar, though, recording a 3-7-2 record with an ugly 3.35 GAA and .883 save percentage since April 2.
