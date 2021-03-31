Blackwood stopped 44 of 48 shots through overtime in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to Boston.

Blackwood was handed a 4-2 lead heading into the third period of a game that featured little defense from either side, but he allowed a pair of goals in the final frame in regulation and was beaten on both of Boston's shootout attempts to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory. He came into this contest with a 3-0-1 record, 1.20 GAA and .964 save percentage against Boston this season, which makes the third-period collapse all the more disappointing. Blackwood has the talent to steal wins for the Devils, but anything short of his top level usually results in a poor showing against the stiff competition in the East Division.