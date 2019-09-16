Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Blue-paint bound Monday
Blackwood will tend the road twine in Monday's preseason game versus the Canadiens, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Since this is a split-squad contest, half of the Devils' squad will be playing the Bruins at home. Blackwood is in a goaltender competition with veteran Cory Schneider, but the 22-year-old has a solid resume with a .918 save percentage and 2.61 GAA over 23 games last year. Schneider likely has the upper hand due to his veteran status. This competition will likely endure the preseason.
