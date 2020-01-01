Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Bounces Boston in shootout win
Blackwood stopped 28 shots in regulation and overtime and five of six shootout attempts in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Bruins.
The 23-year-old netminder was fighting the puck a little to start the afternoon and fell behind 2-0 early in the second period, but Blackwood settled down and was sharp when it mattered, making a huge recovery and a glove stop on Patrice Bergeron after he appeared to have gone down too quickly on the final shootout attempt. Blackwood has closed out 2019 on a bit of a roll, going 3-0-1 over his last four starts with a 2.67 GAA and .911 save percentage.
