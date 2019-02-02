Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Break just what doctor ordered
Blackwood made 37 saves Saturday in a 3-2 overtime win over the Canadiens.
Blackwood had struggled before the break, allowing 11 goals in his previous three starts. But he was sharp Saturday in snagging his sixth win of the season. Blackwood remains a time share with Keith Kinkaid, so he's best used in match-ups.
More News
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Get starting nod Saturday•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Called up from minors•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Reassigned to Binghamton•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Third straight sluggish game•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: In goal against Ducks•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Buried early in loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 19
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...