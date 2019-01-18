Blackwood yielded three goals on 25 shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Islanders.

All three goals against Blackwood came in the first period, and the team in front of him never mounted a serious comeback bid, finishing with just 17 shots. Blackwood's 5-3-0 record is even more impressive given the mediocre club he plays for, so the 22-year-old rookie's fantasy future is bright.