Blackwood yielded five goals on 38 shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Flames.

Blackwood had a perfect first period, but four goals in the second period ruined the effort for the 22-year-old. He's at 4-3-3 with a 3.13 GAA and an .888 save percentage through 10 appearances. He's got the No. 1 job over Cory Schneider currently, but neither goalie is doing much to inspire confidence as the Devils dwell in the Metropolitan Division basement. Schneider will likely start Friday's game versus the Oilers.