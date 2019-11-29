Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Busy night ends with win
Blackwood turned aside 44 of 48 shots in a 6-4 win versus Montreal on Thursday.
New Jersey led 4-3 after two periods, with both teams trading goals for the better part of 40 minutes. Hard to believe, but Blackwood didn't play all that well in this game and was helped by Montreal's collective inability to capitalize on scoring chances. This was Blackwood's fourth straight game allowing at least three goals and first win since Nov. 16. He now owns an 8-6-3 record in 2019-20.
