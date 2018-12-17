Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Called up by Jersey
Blackwood was recalled from AHL Binghamton on Monday.
Cory Schneider is on injured reserve with an abdominal strain, so Blackwood will serve as Keith Kinkaid's backup for the time being. The 22-year-old has yet to play in an NHL game, but if Schneider is out long enough, Blackwood should get his chance to make his debut.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...