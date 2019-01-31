Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Called up from minors
Blackwood was recalled from AHL Binghamton on Thursday.
Blackwood will serve as the backup to Keith Kinkaid versus the Rangers on Thursday, but could get the nod against the Habs on Thursday. The 21-year-old Blackwood was in the minors for the All-Star break in order to keep playing. The keeper went 5-4-0 with two shutouts and a .924 save percentage in 12 outings this year and will likely split time with Kinkaid moving forward.
