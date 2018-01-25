Blackwood was recalled from AHL Binghamton on Thursday.

Blackwood has struggled in the minors this season, as he has posted a 5-12-0 record with a .877 save percentage. The netminder has even spent time down in the ECHL this year in order to try and improve his game. The promotion of the 21-year-old doesn't bode well for Cory Schneider's (lower body) availability against Nashville on Thursday and could be an indication that Ken Appleby will make his first NHL start.

