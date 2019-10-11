Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Can't hold late lead
Blackwood stopped 19 of 22 shots and allowed one of three shootout attempts to score in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Oilers.
Blackwood wasn't busy but let a trio of one-goal leads slip away before allowing Leon Draisaitl to pot the winner in the third round of the shootout. He was almost bailed out by a whistle on Connor McDavid's game-tying goal with 1:06 left in regulation, but the puck was put in the net before the referee lost sight of it. Blackwood's off to a rough start, with 12 goals allowed in less than two and a half games, and the Devils are yet to win a game.
