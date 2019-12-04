Blackwood stopped 26 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

The Devils took a 2-1 lead into the third period, but a natural hat trick by Jonathan Marchessault in less than nine minutes wiped it away. Blackwood didn't have much chance on the first two of Marchessault's tallies, both of which came on tip-ins, but poor rebound control led to the eventual game-winner. Blackwood fell to 8-8-3 with the regulation loss, and his 3.17 GAA and .896 save percentage aren't particularly encouraging. With Cory Schneider struggling since his demotion to AHL Binghampton, however, the second-year netminder's job security still appears high.