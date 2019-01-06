Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Can't shake injury
Blackwood (lower body) will sit out of Sunday's road game versus the Golden Knights, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
The Devils recalled goaltender Cameron Johnson to serve as Keith Kinkaid's backup in this contest, effectively ruling Blackwood out. Johnson has struggled in minors, so Kinkaid will likely handle all crease duties until Blackwood returns. Blackwood's next chance to play will be a road game versus the Sabres on Tuesday.
