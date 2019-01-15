Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Carried to win by offense
Blackwood stopped 27 of 32 shots in Monday's 8-5 win over the Blackhawks.
Patrick Kane proved to be Blackwood's nemesis in this one, scoring Chicago's first two goals and then setting up two more. The rookie netminder has been wildly erratic lately, grabbing two shutouts in two of his last five starts and coughing up five goals in two of the others, but the end result is still a sparkling 2.25 GAA and .935 save percentage, and a seemingly firm hold on the starting job for the Devils.
