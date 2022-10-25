Blackwood stopped 13 of 18 shots before being replaced by Vitek Vanecek to begin the third period of Monday's 6-3 loss to the Capitals.

Blackwood's three-start win streak ended with a resounding thud Monday as Washington scored four straight goals in the second period to chase him from the game, although two of the tallies came off brutal New Jersey defensive-zone turnovers and a third was a vintage Alex Ovechkin power-play one-timer from the faceoff circle. Blackwood has seen the bulk of the playing time in the crease for the Devils so far, starting five of six games, but Vanecek could begin to see more work after this poor showing.