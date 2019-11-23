Blackwood was pulled early in the third period after allowing four goals on 36 shots in a 4-1 loss to the Penguins on Friday.

Blackwood's up-and-down season continues. He was stung for five goals in his previous start and was pulled early in the third period Friday after the Penguins rolled to a 4-1 lead. The 22-year-old is now 7-6-3 with a 3.07 GAA and .898 save percentage. He may get a breather in favor of Louis Domingue on Saturday against Detroit.