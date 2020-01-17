Coach Alain Nasreddine indicated Friday that Blackwood (upper body) has been cleared ahead of Saturday's game against the Blue Jackets, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Nasreddinewas unwilling to divulge who would start between the pipes, so those awaiting that news in regards to Blackwood, Louis Domingue (lower body) or Cory Schneider may have to wait until Saturday. Regardless of Saturday's starter, Blackwood should retake the primary goaltending duties for New Jersey moving forward.