Blackwood made 29 saves Saturday in a 1-0 loss to the Bruins.

He was hot; Tuukka Rask was hotter. The only goal Blackwood surrendered came on a Boston power play. He followed it up with several nifty saves, including stopping Brad Marchand on a penalty shot. Blackwood's fantasy future is bright, even if his short term is limited by the Devils' current play.

