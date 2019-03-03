Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Close only counts in horseshoes
Blackwood made 29 saves Saturday in a 1-0 loss to the Bruins.
He was hot; Tuukka Rask was hotter. The only goal Blackwood surrendered came on a Boston power play. He followed it up with several nifty saves, including stopping Brad Marchand on a penalty shot. Blackwood's fantasy future is bright, even if his short term is limited by the Devils' current play.
