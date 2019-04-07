Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Closes first season on high note
Blackwood turned aside 37 of 40 shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Panthers.
The game meant little to two teams eliminated from the playoffs, but Blackwood still wrapped up his first NHL campaign by winning three of his last four starts. The 22-year-old posted a 10-10-0 record, 2.61 GAA and .918 save percentage, and while Cory Schneider is under contract through 2021-22, Blackwood should still be in the conversation for the No. 1 netminder job next season.
More News
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Named starter for finale•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Back in win column•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: In goal Monday•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Flattened by Wings•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Guarding net against Wings•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Stifles Coyotes in shootout win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...