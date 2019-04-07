Blackwood turned aside 37 of 40 shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Panthers.

The game meant little to two teams eliminated from the playoffs, but Blackwood still wrapped up his first NHL campaign by winning three of his last four starts. The 22-year-old posted a 10-10-0 record, 2.61 GAA and .918 save percentage, and while Cory Schneider is under contract through 2021-22, Blackwood should still be in the conversation for the No. 1 netminder job next season.