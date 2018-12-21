Blackwood set aside 36 of 38 shots Thursday, but he still came away with a 2-1 loss to the Blue Jackets in his first NHL start.

Blackwood can hold his head high despite the sub-optimal result, as he was peppered with pucks throughout the night and held his own for the most part. With Cory Schneider on injured reserve due to an abdominal injury and Keith Kinkaid sporting far from ideal ratios (3.00 GAA, .902 save percentage), don't be surprised if the Devils give their 2015 second-rounder a few more looks in the crease in the near future.