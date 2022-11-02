Blackwood gave up two goals on 23 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 victory over Vancouver.
Blackwood secured his fourth win of the season in six appearances this year and is sporting a 2.67 GAA to start the year. With Vitek Vanecek also riding a three-game winning streak, the 25-year0old Blackwood may be hard-pressed to cement himself as the No. 1 option between the pipes and will likely have to settle for splitting the workload.
More News
-
Devils' Mackenzie Blackwood: Starting in Vancouver•
-
Devils' Mackenzie Blackwood: Returns to ice Friday•
-
Devils' Mackenzie Blackwood: Out with upper-body injury•
-
Devils' Mackenzie Blackwood: Chased by Caps in Monday's loss•
-
Devils' Mackenzie Blackwood: Set to play Monday•
-
Devils' Mackenzie Blackwood: Secures third win•