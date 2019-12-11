Play

Blackwood made 33 of 35 possible saves in Tuesday's 2-0 defeat to the Stars.

It was the fourth consecutive loss for Blackwood, despite having recorded a .910 save percentage in his last five appearances. Without any offensive support, the Devils are currently averaging a meager 2.43 goals (second lowest in the league, the young netminder will be hard pressed to secure wins any time soon.

