Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Concedes two goals in loss
Blackwood made 33 of 35 possible saves in Tuesday's 2-0 defeat to the Stars.
It was the fourth consecutive loss for Blackwood, despite having recorded a .910 save percentage in his last five appearances. Without any offensive support, the Devils are currently averaging a meager 2.43 goals (second lowest in the league, the young netminder will be hard pressed to secure wins any time soon.
