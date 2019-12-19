Blackwood made 26 saves in a 3-1 win over Anaheim on Wednesday.

Blackwood gave up an Adam Henrique goal just three-and-a-half-minutes into the game, but was perfect the rest of the way. The 23-year-old has followed a five-game losing streak with back-to-back starts in which he's allowed just one goal, stopping 57 of 59 shots (.966 save percentage) in those two outings. Hardly an offensive juggernaut prior to trading away Taylor Hall, New Jersey will be even more hard-pressed to provide offensive support for its goaltenders on most nights.