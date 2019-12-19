Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Consecutive strong starts
Blackwood made 26 saves in a 3-1 win over Anaheim on Wednesday.
Blackwood gave up an Adam Henrique goal just three-and-a-half-minutes into the game, but was perfect the rest of the way. The 23-year-old has followed a five-game losing streak with back-to-back starts in which he's allowed just one goal, stopping 57 of 59 shots (.966 save percentage) in those two outings. Hardly an offensive juggernaut prior to trading away Taylor Hall, New Jersey will be even more hard-pressed to provide offensive support for its goaltenders on most nights.
More News
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Starting against Anaheim•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Stands tall versus Coyotes•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Starting in desert•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Plays well in relief•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Concedes two goals in loss•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Guarding cage against Stars•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.