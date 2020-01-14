Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Could go on road trip
Coach Alain Nasreddine relayed that there's a "slight chance" that Blackwood (upper body) joins the team on its three-game road trip, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
The Devils head into the All-Star break with three straight road battles, stopping in Toronto, Washington and Columbus, respectively. Blackwood won't be available Tuesday versus the Maple Leafs, as Louis Domingue will be the starter. Cory Schneider has been recalled from minors to possibly garner a start on the trip as well.
