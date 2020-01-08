Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Could still play Thursday
Blackwood underwent three hours worth of dental work Wednesday but may still be in line to start versus the Rangers on Thursday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Blackwood took a puck to the mask in Tuesday's matchup with the Islanders but was able to soldier on despite missing some teeth. Barring a significant complication, Blackwood should at least be in consideration to serve as the backup if he doesn't feel 100 percent ready to tend the twine against the Rangers.
