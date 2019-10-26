Blackwood stopped 12 of 16 shots in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Coyotes.

Arizona's final goal was scored into an empty net. Despite the low shot volume, Blackwood wasn't able to make an early 2-0 lead hold up. The second-year netminder is 2-2-2 with a very shaky 3.31 GAA and .871 save percentage, but fortunately for his playing-time prospects, Cory Schneider's numbers have been no better.